Cooking Up A Storm: Scott’s Famous Grilled Turmeric Thighs

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs

Toss all of the thighs in a bowl with the following mixture before placing on the grill. That's it. This will be requested at all of your BBQ's.

2 to 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons turmeric powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika1 teaspoon poultry seasoning1 teaspoon parsley flakes1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon saltGrill for about 15-20 minutes flipping half way through cooking time.

Once done plate and drizzle chicken with honey before serving. Don't skip this step. It is so worth it!

