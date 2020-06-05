Cooking Up A Storm: Scott's Famous Grilled Turmeric Thighs
6 boneless skinless chicken thighs
Toss all of the thighs in a bowl with the following mixture before placing on the grill. That's it. This will be requested at all of your BBQ's.
2 to 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons turmeric powder
2 tablespoons brown sugar1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon paprika1 teaspoon poultry seasoning1 teaspoon parsley flakes1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon saltGrill for about 15-20 minutes flipping half way through cooking time.
Once done plate and drizzle chicken with honey before serving. Don't skip this step. It is so worth it!
