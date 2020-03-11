Coronavirus cases in Delaware climb to 39

There are now 38 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware, according to health officials.

Officials expect the number of cases to rise as testing is made more widely available.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

At least seven of the COVID-19 patients are tied to the University of Delaware community.

One unidentified patient is in critical condition, health officials said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Delaware public schools closed for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 concerns

Advertisement

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

A 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — virus particle. (NIH)

The University of Delaware previously announced that two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher tested positive for the coronavirus. All three are under the age of 30 and are currently self-isolated at home.

The University said in a statement that three of the patients had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.

Positive tests by state health departments are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

CASES:

There are currently 39 COVID-19 cases in Delaware. Below is a breakdown of cases by county:

– New Castle County: 27

– Kent County: 5

– Sussex County: 7

Gov. John Carney is limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery, which went into effect Monday night. He also announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more and closed gaming at Delaware casinos.

“This is a very serious situation, with a significant amount of uncertainty," Carney said. "If you gather with 50 people or more, you are only increasing the risk that more Delawareans will come in contact with this virus. Let’s not make a challenging situation worse."

Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Labor said Tuesday that it is expanding unemployment benefits to workers affected by the virus who would otherwise not typically qualify for benefits.

The new guidelines make workers eligible for unemployment benefits if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because of the virus outbreak or Carney’s state of emergency declaration.

Workers ordered by doctors to self-quarantine because of exposure or risk of exposure to the virus also will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Parents or guardians who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave from their jobs to care for children because of mandated school closures will be eligible for benefits, as will workers forced to quit or take unpaid leave to care for a loved one who has the virus.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.