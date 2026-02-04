Suspect sought in deadly shootings of Philadelphia tow truck drivers

The Brief Najee Williams is being sought for the shooting deaths of two Philadelphia tow truck drivers, according to police. David Garcia-Morales, 20, and Aaron Whitfield, 25, were found by police shot to death inside their tow trucks. Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.



Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for the killings of two tow truck drivers in December and January.

Najee Williams was charged on Wednesday with murder and weapons crimes for the killings, and there is a $20k reward for information that leads to his conviction.

The backstory:

Investigators believe Williams, 27, was the gunman in two shootings that claimed the lives of a 20-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and left a young woman hurt.

The first shooting happened in broad daylight just days before Christmas on the 4200 block of Torresdale Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers found David Garcia-Morales, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and thigh inside a 2017 Ford F-450 towing vehicle, investigators said.

He was brought to Temple University Hospital, where he died four days later.

Over a week into the new year, investigators say 25-year-old Aaron Whitfield and a 20-year-old woman were shot on the 2100 block of Knorr Street overnight.

Whitfield was found shot in his tow truck and pronounced dead, according to police. The young woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

What's next:

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Wednesday approved charges against Williams, including murder, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses.

"Williams is considered armed and dangerous," Philly police said in a statement. "Members of the public are cautioned not to approach him."

Investigators have asked the public for tip that could help them locate Williams. A $20K reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.