Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

As worries over the ever-expanding COVID-19 virus multiply, a growing list of nations are bracing for the illness to breach their borders.

While health officials point to an increasingly likely possibility of the virus spreading in the United States, here’s everything you should know in order to prepare for the deadly coronavirus:

RELATED: Coronavirus likely to spread in U.S., become a global pandemic, CDC says

What is a novel coronavirus?

According to the CDC, coronaviruses come from a large family of viruses. There are actually a variety of previously known human coronaviruses however, the virus that has now infected over 80,000 people world wide is new.

The newly identified COVID-19 virus refers to the novel coronavirus first detected in Wuhan China. This virus is different from the previously identified coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 which have previously been known to circulate among humans causing mild illness likened to the common cold.

A virus previously thought to only infect animals has now emerged to spread among people. The CDC says the first infections were associated with live animal markets in china but has now been known to spread person-to-person globally.

Advertisement

FILE - Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

How long does it take for symptoms to appear?

Symptoms for the COVID-19 virus could appear in as few as 2 days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, says the CDC.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, and a fever, to severe and even fatal.

How easy is it to get infected?

While the CDC says that the efficiency of virus spreading varies on a case-to-case basis, it appears that the COVID-19 virus is “spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China.”

So far there has not been a community spread of the virus in the United States. Cases in the U.S. have been relatively small and contained. The CDC says it has focused its criteria for U.S. testing on contacts of a small amount of patients who have travel history associated with where the outbreak of the virus has occurred.

Can I get tested for the novel coronavirus?

The CDC announced last week that it had begun shipping about 200 kits to laboratories in the United States and roughly 200 more to labs in more than 30 other countries. Each kit can test about 700 to 800 specimens from patients, the agency said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the CDC announced that many laboratories in the U.S. reported that the test kits they received were not “working as expected.”

FILE -A lab technician in Greece is checking samples for coronavirus. (Photo by Maria Chourdari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said that when various state laboratories performed quality control tests on the kits, the labs “identified some inconclusive results.”

RELATED: US testing capacity for coronavirus delayed amid ‘inconclusive’ results from kits distributed by CDC

What precautions can you take?

The CDC warns that there is currently no vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus. In that case, there are some steps you can take to avoid being exposed to the virus in the first place.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

What should you do if you are sick?

Stay home. If you believe you have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, it is crucial that you restrict any activity outside and call a medical professional immediately.

It is important to call ahead before visiting a healthcare provider so that their office may take proper steps to avoid further spread of the virus when arriving for your medical appointment.

How widespread is the disease?

The CDC on Tuesday warned the American public to prepare for an an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 around the world but relatively few so far in the U.S.

The U.S. count includes 14 Americans who traveled back from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan; and 42 American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S. from where the ship was docked in Japan.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported in Los Angeles.