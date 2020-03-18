Coronavirus takes toll on South Jersey housing market

The housing market has started to feel the effects of the coronavirus, with buyers fearful of the economic climate and sellers weary of welcoming outsiders into their homes.

“What we’re seeing is more of the buyers that are out there now showing us the signs of set back,” south Jersey real estate agent Val Nunnenkamp said.

Nunnenkamp, a 37 year real estate veteran, has never seen anything like this before. He says it has become commonplace for buyers to suspend their housing search until the health crisis is over.

Buyers aren't the only one feeling unsettled about the COVID-19 virus. Social distancing has raised concerns from sellers about welcoming buyers into their homes.

RELATED

Dow below 20,000 as stock plunge threatens Trump-era gains

Advertisement

Trump suspends all evictions, foreclosures until end of April

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

"There are sellers that are saying 'I don't think I want [buyers] in.'" Nunnenkamp said.

Sellers who are still braving the suddenly choppy housing market believe they can adapt to the fearful marketplace.

"We're asking people to put booties on, simple things," said Tom Cullen, who is currently selling his home in Marlton. "When everybody leaves we come back and we wipe down."

Nunnenkamp is advising his clients to not panic and lower asking prices, but understands the market is ever-changing. Meanwhile, Nunnenkamp says buying clients can expect fewer bidding wars.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP