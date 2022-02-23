Council votes to shutter NJ nightclub where missing man was assaulted before being found dead

An Atlantic County town council on Wednesday voted to shut down a nightclub where a young man was assaulted before his body was found days later.

Protesters marched through the streets of Pleasantville to the city hall where Pleasantville City Councilmembers voted to revoke Centerfolds Cabaret's Mercantile license.

According to police, 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was assaulted in the parking lot of Centerfolds during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, just before he was reported missing.

About three days later, police say Mayren-Guzman's body was found in a marshy area just east of the nightclub.

Irving Mayren Guzman (Pleasantville Police Department)

Police said Mayren-Guzman was last seen walking east down Route 30 from Centerfolds, a club he was too young to have been in.

Investigators also indicated that changing tides may have complicated their search.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, Garnell Hands, 29, and John Hands, 24, we arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy.

No charges have been filed in the death of Mayren-Guzman as authorities continue to investigate.

