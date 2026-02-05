Philadelphia snow forecast: Clipper system could produce snow squalls overnight Friday

The Brief A clipper system overnight Friday could produce heavy bouts of snow, including possible whiteout conditions. Snowfall totals are not expected to reach more than an inch in Philadelphia, with slightly higher totals in areas north. An artic cold front will drag behind the clipper system to plummet temperatures into the 20s over the weekend.



An incoming clipper system will sweep across the Philadelphia area on Friday night, bringing periods of snow squalls and possible whiteout conditions.

The overnight snowfall isn't expected to amount to more than an inch in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, but slightly higher totals could skew north.

Snow squalls possible Friday

What we know:

Another deceivingly sunny winter's day is on tap for the Philadelphia area on Thursday, with temperatures locked in the low 30s and an added wind chill.

Clouds will begin to roll in on Friday ahead of a clipper system that will sweep across the Philadelphia area overnight, bringing possible snow squalls.

Forecasters say whiteout conditions are possible during potential snow squalls, which would make visibility while driving overnight particularly dangerous.

The clipper system will begin in areas west of Philadelphia around 10 p.m. and become more widespread over the next several hours, according to forecasters.

It's possible that the snow could still be falling by Saturday morning as the system pulls off the coast before noon.

Polar vortex impact

Local perspective:

Along with the snow, forecasters say the clipper system will also drag an artic cold front through Philadelphia over the weekend.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will barely crack the mid-20s, with an added wind chill from brutal gusts of artic air.

The bitter cold conditions will last through Monday, but forecasters expect warmer temperatures by midweek to rise into the 40s.