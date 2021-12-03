Expand / Collapse search

Coworkers, friends fundraise for man killed by stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner

Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Coworkers and friends of a 25-year-old man killed by a stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner are doing everything they can to support his family.

Edilberto "Eddie" Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was sitting at the table eating dinner when a single shot came through the window and struck him Thanksgiving night, according to police.

It happened on the 1100 block of Arch Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kevon Clarke, 19, of Basin Street in Norristown, on charges of first-degree murder and related offenses.

Scott Cannariato, one of the owners of Belle Cucina Market and Catering in West Chester, says Eddie was a close friend for many years and joined their staff about two years ago.

He says he was loved by his co-workers and customers, was incredibly kind and hard-working, and had recent plans to pursue real estate.

They started a GoFundMe page and put a donation jar with his picture in the store.

Autograph Brasserie in Wayne, where Eddie’s parents worked, and Fearless Restaurants is also supporting the family with a GoFundMe page that seeks to raise $25,000 to cover funeral costs and any other expenses the family will have.  Fearless Restaurants is giving the family paid leave while they deal with this situation.

___

