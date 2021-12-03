Coworkers, friends fundraise for man killed by stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner

Coworkers and friends of a 25-year-old man killed by a stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner are doing everything they can to support his family.

Edilberto "Eddie" Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was sitting at the table eating dinner when a single shot came through the window and struck him Thanksgiving night, according to police.

It happened on the 1100 block of Arch Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kevon Clarke, 19, of Basin Street in Norristown, on charges of first-degree murder and related offenses.

Scott Cannariato, one of the owners of Belle Cucina Market and Catering in West Chester, says Eddie was a close friend for many years and joined their staff about two years ago.

He says he was loved by his co-workers and customers, was incredibly kind and hard-working, and had recent plans to pursue real estate.

They started a GoFundMe page and put a donation jar with his picture in the store.

Autograph Brasserie in Wayne, where Eddie’s parents worked, and Fearless Restaurants is also supporting the family with a GoFundMe page that seeks to raise $25,000 to cover funeral costs and any other expenses the family will have. Fearless Restaurants is giving the family paid leave while they deal with this situation.

Stray bullet kills man eating Thanksgiving dinner inside Norristown home, prosecutors say

