Crane falls on Mercer County home, no injuries reported

Authorities say a crane being used to remove a tree at a central New Jersey home somehow crashed into the residence, but no injuries have been reported.

The 63,000-pound tri-axle crane came down shortly after noon Friday in Hamilton, while crews were working in the back yard of the Miry Brook Road home.

The residence sustained some damage in the accident, but the extent and severity was not immediately clear.

The crane remained on the home for several hours as emergency responders secured the scene and sought to determine the safest way to right the machinery. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

