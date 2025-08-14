Crash in Washington Twp. leads to 2 DWI arrests, police say: Here's how

article

One crash, two DWI arrests, and two cars impounded. Here's what happened Wednesday night in Washington Township.

What we know:

On Wednesday at approximately 11:44 p.m. Washington Twp. police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 42 and Berlin Cross Keys Road.

As a result of the crash investigation, police arrested a 56-year-old Turnersville resident for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Police say breath samples indicated he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .11 percent.

His vehicle was then impounded.

While at the crash scene, police say the passenger of the 56-year-old's vehicle was given a ride home due to her own level of intoxication.

According to police, the woman was advised that she would need to arrange for someone else to pick up the driver at police headquarters.

About 30 minutes later, at around 1:30 a.m., police say the same female drove her own vehicle to police headquarters in an effort to pick up the male driver.

She was ultimately arrested for DWI. Police say breath samples indicated she had a BAC of .16 percent, which is twice the legal limit.

Her vehicle was also impounded.

Both individuals were processed and charged.

What you can do:

Washington Township police posted the flyer above reminding residents that they can take advantage of a free Uber ride to their homes from any bar or restaurant located within the township.

The service is available from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. seven nights a week.