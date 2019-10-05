Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in North Philadelphia

Crews battled a two-alarm fire in North Philadelphia overnight.

The fire broke out inside a vacant home on the 1100 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The home was completely destroyed, with flames also spreading to at least one neighboring home. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A two-alarm fire in North Philadelphia destroyed a vacant home overnight.

Firefighters said they have concerns there may have been people taking shelter inside, though they ensured all buildings involved were empty following the blaze.

The Red Cross is currently assisting displaced residents.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.