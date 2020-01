article

Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Port Richmond.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Aramingo Avenue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

