Crews battle large fire in Allentown; investigation underway

The Brief Emergency crews are responding to a large structure fire on the 300 block of Front Street. Residents have been told to leave their homes through the back and avoid the area. Police are asking everyone to stay away from the scene until further notice.



Emergency crews are working to control a large structure fire on the 300 block of Front Street, according to the Allentown Police Department.

What we know:

All residents on the 300 block of Front Street are being asked to exit their homes through the rear, according to the Allentown Police Department.

Police are asking everyone to stay clear of the area and avoid all non-essential travel near the scene until further notice.

Emergency personnel are currently on scene as the situation is being investigated and worked on.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information about the cause of the fire, possible injuries, or when residents will be allowed to return.