70-year-old man dies after being found shot inside crashed car in North Philadelphia

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The Brief A 70-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 7. Officers believe the man was driving when he was shot, and crashed the car on 7th Street. Police are trying to figure out where the man was shot.



A 70-year-old man died Friday, after police found him shot in the chest inside a crashed car in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers made the discovery around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, on North 7th Street. After finding the crashed BMW, police found the 70-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound in his chest.

First responders took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the man was shot while he was driving, saying that one bullet hole was found in the driver's side door.

Officers said they think the man may have driven for a short while after he was shot, searching for help, before he crashed.

What we don't know:

So far, police are not sure where exactly the shooting happened. Investigators are working to gather more evidence.

Police did not identify the victim, but said he was a local resident.