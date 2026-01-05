Crews battle large fire at Horsham gun range

The Brief Crews are battling a large fire at an indoor gun range and hunting shop in Horsham. The fire started Monday afternoon on the 600 block of Easton Road. Easton Road is closed as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.



A large fire has broken out at an indoor gun range and hunting shop in Horsham, prompting a significant emergency response.

What we know:

The fire began Monday at around 2:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Easton Road.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene, and the building has been evacuated with no injuries reported.

Thick black smoke was visible in the sky, and Easton Road remains closed as crews work to control the situation.

Emergency response details

Initial reports indicate that the building was evacuated successfully, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

SkyFOX captured images of the scene, showing the intensity of the fire and the extensive emergency response.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

It is unclear how long Easton Road will remain closed.