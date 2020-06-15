Crews search for missing person after boat capsizes on Delaware River
DELAWARE - Crews are searching for a missing person after a boat capsized on the Delaware River.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, where the Delaware River meets the Chesapeake and Delaware canal.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday.
Officials say two people were pulled from the water, but a third person remains missing at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
