Crews search for missing person after boat capsizes on Delaware River

Crews are searching for a missing person after a boat capsized on the Delaware River.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, where the Delaware River meets the Chesapeake and Delaware canal.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday.

Officials say two people were pulled from the water, but a third person remains missing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

