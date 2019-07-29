Crews work to rescue 5 distressed whales on Redington Beach

article

Officials from several agencies are on hand along Redington Beach where five distressed whales have beached themselves, Pinellas deputies say.

The scene is in the area of 162nd Avenue.

The view from SkyFOX appeared to show multiple tents set up on the beach and in the shallow water for sun protection while biologists and others work on the whales. Pinellas deputies, FWC and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are among those assisting.

Experts on the scene tell FOX 13 the animals appear to be pilot whales.

Short-finned pilot whales are known to live in tropical waters around the world. The whales typically spend a lot of time deep underwater, feeding on squid, but also on certain species of fish and octopus.

Whale strandings are not common along Florida's gulf coast, but are not unprecedented. Last September, two pygmy killer whales died after stranding in Clearwater. Last fall, the state's red tide bloom -- which has since cleared -- also was blamed for the deaths of several dolphins, sea turtles, manatees and birds.