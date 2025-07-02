Private contractors offer trash removal services amid District Council 33 strike

The Brief Private contractors are offering trash removal services during the District Council 33 strike. One contractor is charging $25 for every four bags, another is charging $250 for an entire neighborhood block. Some are calling them out for not standing with the workers on strike.



The District Council 33 strike is turning into a business opportunity for trash removal services.

What we know:

Private contractors are advertising their services on social media and putting their cell phone numbers out in the community.

"It’s been crazy a lot of people just dumping trash everywhere," said Isaiah Thomas of HMBL. "I think more so for me, it’s about making sure that the streets get cleaned up. You know you got kids out here, you don’t want to have these environments that are dirty and stuff like that. Most people will pay me, but for older people, senior citizens and all that, I do it for free."

Thomas is charging $25 for every four bags of trash. He said he has been getting requests for trash removal in all parts of the city.

It’s the same story for Abdul Kabeer of the cleaning company Cheezway. He filled an entire trailer with garbage by the afternoon on Wednesday.

"You can look at the trailer and see people have been DMing us all day from this morning," said Kabeer. "All around Philadelphia been needing help. Helping out people, older people, elders that can’t walk and taking their trash, helping them out."

Kabeer is charing $250 for an entire neighborhood block.

Hassan Abdi, the Imam of Germantown Mosque, said he hired Cheezway and other private contractors to clear out the garbage in their neighborhood. The mosque is hosting a three day seminar starting July 4.

"We expect thousands of people from all around the country, even as far as Canada and other places and we’re just concerned about the level of trash," said Abdi. "We’ve had problems in this area with rats before and this could exacerbate those issues and that’s what we don’t want."

Dig deeper:

Community members appreciate the private trash removal service, but supporters of District Council 33 are calling them out for not standing with workers during the strike.

"I think a lot of people are trying to make it like me against the union but in reality, I’m doing what I can. I could never compete with 9,000 employees. We commend them and everything that they do," said Thomas. "I support the union 100 percent. Actually, a couple family members are in the union and for me, when it comes to that aspect, I think Cherelle should give them the money they deserve."

"Why should you be mad at me because we’re trying to keep rats from our neighborhoods," said Kabeer.

Temporary drop-off sites around Philadelphia are overflowing with garbage. On Broad Street at Snyder Avenue, bags of trash have nearly taken over city blocks.