Crozer Health closure: Delco delegation demands AG to open criminal investigation

The Brief A Texas bankruptcy judge previously approved the closure plan for Crozer Health’s hospitals in Delaware County. Now that its hospitals are shutting down, many patients and doctors will be impacted.



The Delaware County delegation to the Pennsylvania Legislature is demanding the Attorney General open a criminal probe of the current and former owners of Prospect Medical Holdings, the for-profit soon-to-close the Crozer-Chester medical system.

What we know:

The Crozer Medical Plaza in Glen Mills was bustling on Tuesday afternoon as patients arrived and medical transport vans swung in with passengers.

60-year-old Robert Miller, struggling with heart and lung ailments, fears the loss of his general practitioner of 30 years.

"As far as I know, he isn’t sure if he’s opening back up or what’s going on," said Miller. "It’s terrible ever since my heart attack and triple bypass. I need the care."

As Prospect Medical Holdings, the for-profit owner of the Crozer Health System, prepares to shutter the Upland hospital by Friday, there’s concern some of its medical practices in Glen Mills will go with it.

A worker in a family practice told FOX 29 that the office will close in early May while a patient of a pain management doctor says she was told of a closure.

Dr. Monica Taylor leads the Delaware County Council.

"The physician practices are set to be closed. There is a potential for them to be purchased under a different umbrella but there would be transition time that’s needed for them to move to a different system," said Dr. Taylor.

As the end for Crozer nears, a letter signed by members of the Delaware County Delegation in Harrisburg was sent to the Pa. Attorney General demanding Prospect pay for ambulance coverage at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

The A.G. clawed back the 40 million used to keep Crozer going after Prospect declared bankruptcy. And open a criminal investigation into Prospect’s current and former owners.

Dottie Ambrosino says two family members are losing their jobs as Crozer and Taylor hospitals close and her doctors are ending their practices.

Ambrosino said, "it’s so nice to know they are always there. I’ve been going to them since my early twenties. Now I’m in my sixties and I’ve got to go find a new doctor."