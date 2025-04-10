Crozer Health remains open after receiving $6 million donation in short-term funding

The Brief Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County will remain open, at least for now. The healthcare system received a $6 million donation that will help its two Delco hospitals stay open for at least another week. Negotiations are expected to continue.



A new development has been made about the fate of Crozer Health.

A public bankruptcy hearing held Thursday revealed that efforts to secure the $9 million needed to stay in operation will remain ongoing.

This comes after an influx of $26 million two weeks ago kept the healthcare facilities open.

What we know:

Two donations were secured Thursday to keep Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County afloat for now.

A temporary lifeline was thrown to Crozer Health in a Texas bankruptcy hearing Thursday in the form of a $6 million donation.

The short-term funding to cover hospital payroll is coming from a $5 million donation from Penn Medicine and another $1 million donation from Delaware County.

That will help the two Delco hospitals stay open for at least another week to 10 days.

What they're saying:

The judge called it good news and bad news as there is no closure for now, but also no buyer.

An attorney for Prospect Medical, the bankrupt owner of Crozer Health, said Crozer-Chester and Taylor hospitals in Ridley Park will stay open as they continue to look for a long-term buyer.

Prospect Medical also says it will raise more money by selling off its OBGYN services to another provider in the near future, all to keep the hospitals open for the next seven to 10 days.

Governor Shapiro says he’s confident a new owner can be found.

"Prospect, which is a private equity firm, has been... I want you to know that my office, along with the AG office, are at the table, quite literally right now at the table. It's critically important to Delco, and we're working on it literally at this moment," Shapiro stated.

This has been an unnerving time for the 3,200 employees at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park and the estimated 200,000 people in the area who depend on this hospital for its life-saving trauma care, burn unit, and the dozens of medical offices nearby.

The Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General sent FOX 29 the following statement on the matter:

"Funding has been secured to keep the Crozer system operational for at least another week, while work continues to finalize an asset purchase agreement that will put the Crozer system under permanent new ownership. That funding will go to the receiver overseeing the system, FTI Consulting. Additionally, action is to be taken immediately to expedite FTI’s plan for the long-term sustainability of the system. To be clear, those respective actions were always part of a plan for the system and are not indicative of an inevitable closure. Our office is among the parties actively engaged in negotiating an asset purchase agreement."

What's next:

So far, there is no scheduled hearing, but at least for now, Crozer and Taylor remain open.