Cuomo grants clemency to father of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin

Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday granted clemency to four people, including the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

In one of his final acts as governor, Cuomo commuted the sentence of David Gilbert, 76, who's been behind bars for 40 years after the robbery of an armored truck in 1981 that turned fatal.

Gilbert was given a life sentence for his involvement in the $1.6 million theft that left a guard and two police officers dead. Through Cuomo’s action, Gilbert will be referred to the state parole board for potential release, the governor’s office said.

Gilbert's release was championed by his son, Boudin, who was elected the district attorney of San Francisco in 2019.

"These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future," Cuomo said in a news release.

Additionally, three other people saw their sentences commuted, including 66-year-old Ulysses Boyd and 59-year-old Paul Clark.

Cuomo also pardoned Lawrence Penn, a private equity fund manager who served two years for falsifying business records in connection with allegations he stole millions of dollars from investors.