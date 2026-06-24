Curacao fans pack FIFA Philly Fan Fest for Raey concert ahead of World Cup match

The Brief Fans packed Fan Fest at Lemon Hill for a concert featuring Curacao artist Raey. Curacao faces Ivory Coast tomorrow at Philadelphia Stadium. Supporters believe Curacao will advance to the knockout round.



Fans from Curacao gathered at Fan Fest on Lemon Hill for a lively concert by their own Raey, building excitement ahead of Thursday’s match against Ivory Coast, according to Fanfest and FIFA.

Fan Fest brings Curacao fans together ahead of World Cup match

What we know:

Curacao and Ivory Coast will play tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. at Philadelphia Stadium. Ivory Coast is on the path to the knockout round of thirty-two, while Curacao is looking for a win.

Curacao supporters filled the festival area, wearing yellow and blue jerseys and waving flags.

The event featured a thirty-minute concert by Raey and a live band, energizing the crowd for the upcoming match.

What they're saying:

"Very great because Raey, in Curacao we have such culture of music and Raey was king of the particular carnival two times. So, for our island it is very great to have him here in the fan festival," said Rainalde Madruo, who arrived in Philadelphia from Curacao this morning.

Fans expressed pride and excitement for their team’s World Cup journey.

"(Are you going to the match tomorrow?) Of course! Of course! I am going to route for my island," said one man.

A woman danced through the crowd distributing Curacao flags.

"We're making sure that every time we're on TV, the Curacao flag is up with us. So, the Football Federation from Curacao made sure we had these so everyone attending could be proudly waving their flag," she said.

After the concert, fans from various teams enjoyed food trucks and watched matches on big screens.

"We came all the way from Curacao to support our team so welcoming us here to Philadelphia is nice and a wonderful and kind thing because it's the first time Curacao is at a World Cup. We are breaking all kind of records. Till now, we have the smallest nation participating. We have the oldest coach," said Emidiene VanBlarcum.

His wife shared her confidence in the team’s chances.

"Because you have three outcomes for the soccer game and that's losing, we did that already. Drawing, we did that. So, the next is winning. There is no other. We are going to win we are going to Dallas!" said Rhounda Margarita VanBlarcum.

Curacao fans are making the most of their first World Cup appearance, turning Fan Fest into a celebration of their culture and team spirit.

Philadelphia is hosting fans from around the world, with Fan Fest serving as a hub for cultural exchange and celebration.

The city’s role as a World Cup host is bringing together diverse groups of supporters, highlighting the global reach of the tournament.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how Curacao will perform against Ivory Coast or if they will advance to the knockout round.