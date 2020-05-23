Curious bear takes dip in Citrus County pool

A Citrus County couple were surprised by a black bear in their Citrus Springs backyard Friday evening.

Bryan and Jody Johnson said the bear showed up shortly before 7 p.m.

The animal appeared to dip a paw in their backyard pool before making its way over to an inflatable turtle that was in the pool. The curious creature spent a few minutes inspecting the float.

According to the Johnsons, the bear has been spotted in their neighborhood recently.

Just last week the Johnson’s said they also saw a Florida panther in their backyard.

