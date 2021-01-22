DA: Allentown man charged with attempted homicide of a police officer

article

Prosecutors in Lehigh County have filed charges against a 22-year-old Allentown man who they believe opened fire on a uniformed officer during a traffic stop last Sunday.

Carmelo Javier Cruz has reportedly been charged with first-degree counts of attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

Officials say around 3 a.m. an Allentown police officer was patrolling the area of North Lumber Street when he initiated a traffic stop for a double-parked car. While speaking with the people inside the vehicle the officer heard multiple gunshots and saw a bullet strike the double-parked car, according to prosecutors.

The officer was not injured and did not return fire. Investigators reportedly found seven spent 9mm shell casings half a block away near the intersection of North Lumber and Andrew Streets.

Cruz was arrested Monday on an unrelated charge. He is currently being held at Lehigh County jail.

