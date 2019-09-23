DA: Man charged with sexually abusing child at psych hospital in Lehigh County

article

A psychiatric hospital employee is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile patient in Lehigh County, prosecutors announced Monday.

Kharee Greene, 23, of Berks County, was charged with one count of institutional sexual assault, a third-degree felony.

The alleged incident occurred at the KidsPeace facility in North Whitehall Township on June 26.

Prosecutors said Greene was an employee at the facility, where the juvenile victim and a juvenile witness lived.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Joshua Muniz, who interviewed the two residents and viewed KidsPeace surveillance footage from the day of the incident, alleged that Greene sexually assaulted the juvenile.

KidsPeace is a psychiatric hospital that serves the behavioral and mental health needs of children and families.

Greene's employment at KidsPeace has since been terminated.

A preliminary hearing for Greene is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30. His bail was set at $2,500.