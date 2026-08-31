Victims identified in Trenton mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 8

The Brief Tyasiah West, 33, and Anthony Howlett, 42, were killed in a mass shooting in Trenton on Sunday. Four of the 10 victims have been treated and released, but another four people remain hospitalized. Police say more than 50 shots when "multiple suspects" opened fire on a crowd of 100 people gathered on the 100 block of Locust Street.



Police have identified two people who were killed when a shooting erupted at a block party in Trenton on Sunday, wounding eight others.

Victims identified

What's New?:

Investigators say 33-year-old Tyasiah West and 42-year-old Anthony Howlett were shot and killed when "multiple suspects" opened fire into a crowd of approximately 100 people gathered on the 100 block of Locust Street.

Two women and six men between the ages of 23-43 were also hit by gunfire and taken by ambulance or private vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Four of those victims have since been released, but three men and a woman remain hospitalized.

Shooting erupts on Locust Street

The backstory:

Investigators say it was around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when a crowd of 100 people gathered on the 100 block of Locust Street in Trenton.

West and Howlett were among 10 people stuck by gunfire, according to police. Four people were treated and released by Monday, and four still remain hospitalized, including three men who police say are in critical condition.

Investigators collected approximately 50 spent shell casings from the scene of the shooting. Police believe "multiple suspects" approached the crowd and opened fire.

No arrests reported

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests as of Monday, and they have not shared a description of any possible suspects.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting also remain unknown.