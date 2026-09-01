Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 endorses Gov. Shapiro for second term

The Brief The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 endorsed Governor Josh Shapiro for reelection on the basis of his public safety record. The Philadelphia FOP represents more than 14,000 active and retired police officers and sheriff’s deputies in the city. The endorsement follows support from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association as Governor Shapiro’s coalition for reelection grows.



Governor Josh Shapiro has received the endorsement of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 for his reelection campaign, according to an announcement from the organization.

The Philadelphia FOP represents more than 14,000 active and retired police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Philadelphia and cited Shapiro’s commitment to public safety and law enforcement support as key factors in their decision.

Philadelphia FOP details support for Shapiro and his public safety record

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has focused on funding law enforcement and supporting those who protect and serve communities across the Commonwealth, according to the statement. He has worked to secure funding for more than 2,000 additional law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania and directed over $1 billion toward community-based violence prevention grants.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 announced its official endorsement of Governor Josh Shapiro for reelection, highlighting his record of investing in law enforcement and strengthening public safety. According to the organization, their support is based on Shapiro’s history of delivering resources, building community trust and keeping Philadelphia safe.

The endorsement comes after the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association also expressed support for Shapiro’s reelection. The statement said the Governor is building a coalition of support centered on public safety and continuing progress in the Commonwealth.

Shapiro calls endorsement an honor

What they're saying:

"I am honored to have the support of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 for reelection — and I’m going to keep fighting for the brave law enforcement officers who work to keep Philadelphia safe every single day," said Governor Josh Shapiro.

"I believe all Pennsylvanians deserve to be safe and feel safe in their communities — and we have focused every day on funding law enforcement and supporting the men and women that protect and serve our Commonwealth. So long as I’m Governor, we’re going to keep putting public safety first, investing in violence prevention, and supporting law enforcement."

Governor Shapiro's previous work on public safety and partnerships

Local perspective:

The Governor’s administration says its approach to community safety has involved working closely with law enforcement and local leaders, with a focus on building trust and delivering resources. The Governor’s office credited initiatives like hiring additional officers and investing in community-based violence prevention with making the Commonwealth safer than it was four years ago.