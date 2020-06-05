DA: South Philly gun shop owner 'justified' in shooting of 2 burglars, killing 1

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Friday announced charges against one of several men accused of attempted robbery at a South Philadelphia gun shop earlier this week, only to be met by a gun-wielding owner who fatally shot one and wounded another.

Krasner also said the owner's actions were "justified."

"The facts we know and the law are clear that the business owner’s use of force while inside his own property against a burglar accompanied by others who was entering with a gun in his hand was justified," the D.A. stated in a news release. "It is fortunate for the City of Philadelphia that this large cache of guns and ammunitions were not taken and sold on the street.”

MORE: Armed burglary suspect fatally shot by gun shop's owner in South Philadelphia, authorities say

Khaleef Brown, 17, has been charged with robbery, burglary, conspiracy and related charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a group armed robbery of the Firing Line gun store located on the 1500 block of South Front Street.

Investigators say Brown and three other men arrived at the Firing Line around 4 a.m. Tuesday in multiple cars. The owner of the shop, whose name has not been released, was inside the building safeguarding inventory after reports of the recent spate of looting in Philadelphia.

The four men reportedly broke into the building using tools and proceeded up a staircase to the second floor. Investigators say the suspects were met by the gun-toting owner who fired three shots, fatally wounding a 29-year-old and striking Brown once in the shoulder.

Advertisement

"The facts we know and the law are clear that the business owner’s use of force while inside his own property against a burglar accompanied by others who were entering with a gun in hand was justified," Krasner said.

The men fled the building and Brown sought medical treatment at Jefferson Hospital. There, police say Brown issued a false report about his gunshot wound and police soon connected it to the attempted robbery.

"It is fortunate for the City of Philadelphia that this large cache of guns and ammunitions were not taken and sold on the street," Krasner said.

This investigation is still ongoing. There's no word on the two other suspects.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP