DA: Woman charged with murder of 7-year-old son

A mother has been charged with murder after allegedly beating her 7-year-old son to death in Kensington, the District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Investigators say Tazmir Ransom was taken to Saint Christopher’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday for difficulty breathing, where it was discovered he was suffering from numerous severe injuries. According to police, the boy died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Natasha Franks, 26, of the 2000 block of Clarence Street, was taken into custody on Monday. She has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare, unsworn falsifying, and related offenses.

The investigation remains active.

