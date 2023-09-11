Danelo Cavalcante manhunt: Escaped killer is now armed; police urge some residents to stay indoors

A homeowner fired seven times at escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante when he broke into his home and stole a .22 caliber rifle Monday night, sources say.

Authorities ordered a new search perimeter Monday night after a reported sighting off Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township, roughly 20 miles away from the area police had spent days scouring in their frantic search for Cavalcante.

Tuesday morning, Owen J. Roberts School District closed all seven schools and offices for the day as a large police presence near routes 100 and 23 in North Coventry Township shut down several roads.

Authorities are urging residents to stay safe and vigilant as the manhunt continues, stating that the fugitive "is armed."

"He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen," Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police reported over the weekend that the 34-year-old slipped past their defenses in a van he stole from a local dairy business. It's believed Cavalcante used that van to drive north to the Phoenixville-area where authorities later recovered the vehicle abandoned near a barn.

Police said he visited the homes of two former work associates, including one who was out to dinner with his family and spoke to Cavalcante through a doorbell camera. The other wasn't home when Cavalcante went to her house, but police said another female resident alerted her.

As night fell on the rural community of East Nantmeal Township, the police presence grew to include tracking dogs, a search helicopter and heavily armed law enforcement. Police issued a reverse 911 call that advised residents in East Nantmeal Township to shelter-in-place warning that Cavalcante could be "possibly armed with a weapon."

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports through a source that a homeowner in East Nantmeal Township fired seven times at Cavalcante when the fugitive broke into his home and stole a .22 caliber rifle. Police have not confirmed the shooting or if Cavalcante was injured, but officers did respond to reports of gunshots Monday night near Coventryville and Ridge Roads.

An updated description issued by Pennsylvania State Police describes Cavalcante as shirtless, wearing blue pants carrying a .22 cutoff rile, with a 10-round magazine and a scope.

It was also learned from a law enforcement source that Cavalcante's green hoodie and shoes were recovered during Monday's response. A clean-shaven Cavalcante was recently spotted on the doorbell camera wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt.

Cavalcante has eluded capture since Aug. 31, when he acrobatically broke out of the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to a different lockup. He had been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021, allegedly to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a slaying in his home country of Brazil.

To escape, Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount. The tower guard on duty was fired, officials said.

In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state said Cavalcante is accused of "double qualified homicide" in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they said was over a debt the victim owed him for repairing a vehicle.

U.S. authorities describes Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report