DC to require proof of vaccination for indoors

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:03PM
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. will soon require proof of vaccination for many indoor venues, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday. 

This includes restaurants, bars, nightclubs, indoor cultural and entertainment facilities, indoor exercise and recreational establishments and indoor event and meeting establishments. 

Bowser said exceptions will be carved out for instances when a person is only briefly entering an establishment, meaning to use a restroom or pick up an order. 

Enforcement of the vaccination requirements will begin January 15, 2022. 

Accepted proof of vaccination includes: 

  • CDC issued vaccination card original or photocopy or photo
  • Immunication record print out from the patient portal of their vaccine/healthcare provider
  • A COVID-19 Verification App such as VaxYes or CLEAR

The mandate will take effect in-full by February 15. 

All District residents 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.