Deadly NJ helicopter crash: NTSB begins removal process of wreckage

The Brief Two pilots died in a helicopter crash in Hammonton, New Jersey. The NTSB is working to remove the helicopters for further investigation. A preliminary report on the crash is expected in 30 days.



The NTSB is in the process of removing the helicopters involved in a deadly crash in Hammonton.

Helicopter crash investigation continues

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after the helicopters took off from Hammonton Municipal Airport.

Both pilots, Michael Greenberg, 71, and Kenneth Kirsch, 65, died from the crash.

Greenberg died at the scene while Kirsch was flown to Cooper Trauma Center, where he later died.

Investigators have been collecting debris from a field off Basin Road, where the helicopters collided mid-air.

The NTSB is preparing to move the wreckage to a secure facility for further examination.

Aviation experts explain the process

What they're saying:

"There is certainly a lot involved and the first thing they want to look at is the scene of the accident of what information they can get from the evidence about how the aircraft landed," said John Gagliano, a former Navy pilot and aviation attorney.

Aviation experts noted that the helicopters were reportedly flying close to each other before the crash, a practice known as formation flying, which is allowed under FAA regulations if both pilots consent and have the necessary training.

The backstory:

Both pilots were friends and had breakfast together at a nearby restaurant before the flight.

Sal Silipino, owner of Apron Cafe, described them as regulars and expressed shock over the incident.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The NTSB and FAA will examine the pilots' experience, training, and the condition of the aircraft.