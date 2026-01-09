Deadly Philadelphia house fire rekindles hours after being placed under control

The Brief A 60-year-old woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Firefighters returned to the property Thursday night after they say the fire rekindled. No injuries were reported and firefighters are unsure how the fire restarted.



Firefighters returned to the scene of a house fire that claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman after they say the fire rekindled hours later.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a property on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday for reports of a fire.

Officials say a 60-year-old woman was found in the burning home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was placed under control shortly after firefighters responded.

Firefighters returned to the property around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after they say the fire somehow rekindled.

No one was inside the property at the time, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"She was a nice close friend of mine, she was a very nice, polite person always helping her people," said Lisa Timmons, a friend of the victim.

"I’m so sad to hear about this." Hakim Kelley, who lives nearby, described the victim as a "beautiful young lady, always taking care of her garden, always sweeping up."

Jerry Rice, a neighbor, shared his personal connection to the tragedy, saying, "I lost four sons to a fire, so I’m trying not to think about it."

What we don't know:

The initial cause of the fire is still under investigation, and firefighters are looking into how the blaze restarted.