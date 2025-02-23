Deadly rowhome fire erupts in Philadelphia neighborhood

The Brief A person was found dead after a fire in Queen Village. The fire quickly spread throughout the rowhome. A possible cause is still unknown.



Philadelphia police are investigating a Sunday morning fire after a victim was found dead in Queen Village.

What we know:

Crews responded to the 600 block of Kimball Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Flames were seen coming from the lower level of a 3-story rowhome that quickly spread to the upper levels.

It took crews a little more than 30minutes to bring the fire under control.

One person was found inside and pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if there are any other injuries, or if other properties are currently damaged.

No word on a possible cause of the fire.