Deadly rowhome fire erupts in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a Sunday morning fire after a victim was found dead in Queen Village.
What we know:
Crews responded to the 600 block of Kimball Street shortly before 3 a.m.
Flames were seen coming from the lower level of a 3-story rowhome that quickly spread to the upper levels.
It took crews a little more than 30minutes to bring the fire under control.
One person was found inside and pronounced dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
It's unknown if there are any other injuries, or if other properties are currently damaged.
No word on a possible cause of the fire.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department.