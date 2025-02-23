Expand / Collapse search

Deadly rowhome fire erupts in Philadelphia neighborhood

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  February 23, 2025 8:35am EST
Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating a Sunday morning fire after a victim was found dead in Queen Village.

The Brief

    • A person was found dead after a fire in Queen Village.
    • The fire quickly spread throughout the rowhome.
    • A possible cause is still unknown.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a Sunday morning fire after a victim was found dead in Queen Village.

What we know:

Crews responded to the 600 block of Kimball Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Flames were seen coming from the lower level of a 3-story rowhome that quickly spread to the upper levels. 

It took crews a little more than 30minutes to bring the fire under control. 

One person was found inside and pronounced dead on the scene. 

What we don't know:

It's unknown if there are any other injuries, or if other properties are currently damaged. 

No word on a possible cause of the fire.

The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

