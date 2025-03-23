Deadly triple shooting erupts outside West Philly bar as $20,000 reward offered
PHILADELPHIA - One victim is dead, and two others are injured after several shots were fired in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
What we know:
A 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshots throughout his body outside DeJa Vu Bar and Grille on 53rd Street just after 1:30 a.m.
He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.
Two more victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were each struck once by gunfire. They are both in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.
What we don't know:
A motive is still unknown, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.