Deadly triple shooting erupts outside West Philly bar as $20,000 reward offered

The Brief Three people were shot outside a West Philadelphia bar early Sunday morning. One man was killed after being shot multiple times. Another man, and a woman were also shot.



One victim is dead, and two others are injured after several shots were fired in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshots throughout his body outside DeJa Vu Bar and Grille on 53rd Street just after 1:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Two more victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were each struck once by gunfire. They are both in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting.