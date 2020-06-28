Death of man in NJ police vehicle after arrest probed

article

State authorities are investigating the death of a man in a New Jersey police vehicle following his arrest over the weekend.

The New Jersey attorney general's office said a state trooper arrested the 51-year-old man during a motor vehicle stop in Totowa at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the man was placed in the back of a police vehicle, where he "suffered an undetermined medical emergency" and was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The man's name hasn't been released. The attorney general's office is required by law to investigate such deaths.

