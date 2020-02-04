Deerfield Township Harvest Festival will not be held in 2020

A committee has decided that the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County will not be held in 2020 for the first time in 41 years.

The news comes after Hailey McMullen,10, was thrown from the "Xtreme" ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Oct. 12. She died of her injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Joe Arcara, the owner of Francos Market, reminisced how the harvest festival used to be with music, food, crafts, games, and farmers with no rides.

"I think they ought to just do away with the rides and still have the festival," he said.

The announcement did not address why the festival was canceled this year. The Recreation Committee and Township Committee will discuss the future of the community event later this year.

