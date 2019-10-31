Police seek witness in deadly festival accident at Deerfield Township Harvest Festival

article

New Jersey State Police are seeking a witness who they say was in the same cart as a 10-year-old girl who was killed after she was thrown from a ride.

Hailey McMullen,10, was thrown from the "Xtreme" ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Oct. 12. She died of her injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Detectives believe a juvenile boy may have information that may assist them in the death investigation. They would like to speak with the juvenile and his parents.

Williamstown-based Skelly Amusements says it’s the first fatality in their 60-year history. They’ve been running things at Deerfield for 35 years.

“We have logbooks of our amusement rides being inspected daily prior to opening. We have the Department of Community Affairs here for two days prior to the event," Rick Marchione with Skelly Amusements said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.