Del. wastewater treatment plant suffers malfunction; remnants flowed into Lewes-Rehoboth Canal

A wastewater treatment plant in Delaware has experienced another malfunction.

State officials say partially-treated wastewater flowed from the facility into the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal for about two hours on Wednesday night.

Pressure buildup behind membranes that filter flow caused the malfunction.

Tidewater Utilities operates the plant. The state says the utility consulted with the membrane manufacturer and has implemented new protocols to make sure the malfunction doesn't happen again.

A state official says an environmental violation occurred when the plant was forced to bypass some stages of treatment for several days in December.