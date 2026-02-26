Red light cameras at West Philadelphia intersection to begin full enforcement on Friday

The Brief The warning period for red light cameras at the intersection of 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue will expire on Friday. The warning period was extended by two weeks earlier this month. There are currently 160 red light cameras scattered throughout 38 locations in Philadelphia.



Drivers beware! The warning period for red light cameras at one of West Philadelphia's busiest intersections is expiring on Friday.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Parking Authority said the red light enforcement cameras at the intersection of 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue will begin full enforcement on Friday.

The warning period was extended by two weeks earlier this month. The red light enforcement cameras are part of a network of 160 cameras in 38 locations across the city.

What they're saying:

The PPA said the city's red light camera program has become a "significant tool" in improving public safety and saving lives by reducing light running by 58%.

The program has collected over $20M from violators, half of which is being used for safety improvements in the Philadelphia area.