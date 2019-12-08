Delaware authorities investigate death of 67-year-old inmate
article
SMYRNA, Del. - Authorities in Delaware say they are investigating the death of a 67-year-old prison inmate.
The Delaware Department of Correction said Friday that a preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play in the death of Norris E. Durham.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- 16 inmates charged with murder in deadly Delaware prison uprising
- Prison security concerns unheeded before deadly riot
- Experts to study Delaware prison health care after riot
- Delaware prison building to be demolished after deadly riot
Officials said Durham was in the prison infirmary at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center when he complained of having chest pains on Thursday.
Advertisement
He lost consciousness and medical personnel were unable to revive him. Authorities said Durham was serving a life sentence for rape and kidnapping.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP