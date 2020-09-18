Delaware Board of Education green-lights return of fall sports

article

The Delaware Board of Education has approved fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board met Thursday night to discuss, and ultimately approve, a plan laid out by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA).

With the board's approval, the state's high schools can resume their sports on Sep. 28.

Under the DIAA plan, fall sports would have a three-week preseason, with football having a 25-day preseason, beginning on Sept. 28.

Cross country would be permitted to have up to 12 dates of competition. Volleyball, field hockey and boys' soccer would be permitted to have up to 12 contests, and football would have a seven-game schedule. Winter sports preseason would begin on Nov. 30 with spring sports starting on March 1.

On their website, the DIAA says "all individuals, including student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, and spectators shall wear face coverings as required by the state’s emergency order."

