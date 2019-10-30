Delaware County house amazes with spooky decorations

article

One Delaware County dad surely doesn't disappoint when it comes to Halloween. For the last six years, the front yard of his Parkside home is transformed into a frightful sight for Halloween.

He has all kinds of ghosts and goblins.

"It's fun scaring people. I can't help myself," Joe Sullivan told FOX 29.

It's a big job that has turned into quite the family affair. Joe recruits his relatives big and small to come out and lend a hand. Nephew Joshua whose birthday is the day before Halloween wouldn't miss it.

"I just love how it looks overall at the end of it when the kids start coming out and everything," Joshua Ferguson said.

Julie Sullivan says her husband just can't help himself and this is nothing compared to Christmas.

"You should see our house for Christmas. It's go big or go home. it's like the Griswoldhouse," she explained.

Remember Clark Griswold in the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?" Well apparently, Joe is cut from the same cloth.

Halloween isn't even over and Joe is already working on Christmas. He admits he's one of those people who plays Christmas music all the time and drives everyone crazy.