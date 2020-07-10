Delaware County man, 77, dies after pulled from ocean in Atlantic City

article

A Delaware County man is dead after officials say his body was pulled from the ocean by lifeguards Thursday afternoon in Atlantic City.

Authorities say Gustave Vincolato, 77, was unconscious when lifeguards dragged him onto Ohio Avenue beach just after 3 p.m.

Lifeguards attempted CPR on Vincolato until first responders took him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Medical examiners will work to determine what caused Vincolato's death.

