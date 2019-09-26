Delaware County man charged after officers allegedly found guns, drugs in self storage unit

article

Prosecutors say a Delaware County man with prior drug trafficking convictions was arrested Thursday after authorities found guns and drugs inside a storage unit under his name in Chester, Pa.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Jamel Abdul Covington was charged with multiple crimes including 11 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of receiving stolen property.

On Sept. 18th police searched a storage unit at the U-Haul self-storage facility located at 1600 Highland Avenue that was allegedly under Covington's name.

During the search, officers say they found 10 handguns and a rifle inside a black duffle bag and an assorted ammunition in a plastic bag. Four of the seized firearms were reportedly stolen.

Officers also reportedly found 132 grams of heroin, 112 grams of crack cocaine, 44 grams of cocaine and seven pounds of marijuana enclosed in a canvas bag.

“With this arrest and seizure, the Chester Police and its partners in the District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force have struck a significant blow in the battle against gun violence,” Chester Police Chief James Nolan, IV said in a statement.

“We will continue to aggressively hunt those who are recklessly using firearms in the city of Chester.”