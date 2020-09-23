Delaware County parents concerned as kids head back to classrooms

Students enjoying some down time Wednesday evening after a day of online learning. But, starting next week, many in the Wallingford Swarthmore School District will be headed back to the classroom, albeit hybrid instruction, two days in person, three days on Zoom.

One father has a third grader and a seventh grader and is a little apprehensive.

“There’s some folks that just want to get them back to school as soon as possible as much as possible. I think that’s a bad idea,” Mike Zdilla stated.

Zdilla admits it is not easy trying to decide what’s best for children in this pandemic, especially when things are constantly changing. He thinks schools need to ease back in, with safety being a top priority.

“I don’t feel any of us feel comfortable, but neither are we comfortable with them not being able to be in school,” Zdilla added.

Like many school districts across the area, Wallingford Swarthmore announced its plan earlier in the week. Parents of students in kindergarten through fifth grade will have to stick with the decision they made over the summer, either hybrid or online, until January, even if they’ve changed their minds.

Advertisement

“Am I okay with it? It kind of is what it is,” said

Eleni Giannopoulos says her fourth grade daughter and a seventh grade son are ready to return.

“Am I worried? Yes and no. They have to wear a mask. We’ve gotten a lot of practice over the summer. My kids are very good with wearing them,” Giannopoulos said.

But, she knows it could all change on a dime.

“Anything can happen. They are kids. I guess we’ll deal with it when it happens and let’s hope it does not,” Giannopoulos added.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!