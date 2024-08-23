Delaware County school district reaches separation agreement with superintendent: 'It was time for a change'

The Wallingford-Swarthmore School District named an interim superintendent after reaching a separation agreement at a recent school board meeting.

Dr. Jim Scalon was named acting Superintendent Thursday after an 8-to-1 board vote to approve a separation agreement with Superintendent Wagner Marseille.

"I was happy with the separation," Tricia Malaczewski, a parent, told FOX 29. "I just think it will let the school year start on a more positive light, maybe the negotiations for the contract will get settled a little more quickly for the teachers who we all support in the community."

Alicia Styer, the wife of a Wallingford-Swarthmore teacher and mother to two students, was vocal about her concerns at recent school board meetings.

"It was just more of a negative tone coming from the top and it just kind of trickled down and it just was, you know, losing the sense of morale," she said. "I think it was time for a change."

As part of the separation agreement, Marseille will receive a lump sum of $300k and an additional $30k contribution to his retirement account. Dr. Scalon, meanwhile, was approved by the school board to receive a per diem fee of $1,540 for his services.

"I am committed to leading collaboratively and communicatively, with respect for the district’s many voices and unique strengths," Dr Scalon said. "We will work together, and make this a great school year."

The first day of school in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is on Monday.