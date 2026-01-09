Delaware County's 250th events aim to boost local economy

The Brief Delaware County is planning events for the U.S. semiquincentennial. Over 100 events are scheduled throughout the year. The aim is to educate, connect, and boost local businesses.



Delaware County is gearing up for a year-long celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, bringing together community partners for a series of events and programs.

Delaware County's plans for the semiquincentennial

The Delaware County America 250 Commission hosted a "We the People" party to unveil plans for the upcoming celebrations.

The events aim to educate and connect the local community while drawing visitors from outside Philadelphia to explore the area's rich history.

What they're saying:

"Delaware County is not just watching from the sidelines, we are proud to be an essential part of a massive regional and national celebration," said Christine Reuther, Delaware County Council Vice Chair.

Andrea Silva, director of the Delaware County America 250 Commission, highlighted the diverse themes that will be showcased throughout the year.

Celebrating 250 years of history

The backstory:

Friday's event celebrated Delaware County's 250-year history, with different tables reflecting various themes.

Attendees included Colonial Farmstead, Penn's Woods Winery, and Pathways to Freedom.

The programming will feature over 100 events, including the Battle for Independence: Amazing Race to Brandywine and the Irish America 250 Kick Off on Jan. 14.

The celebrations are expected to leave a lasting legacy, with hopes of boosting the local economy.

"We want to see real economic impact for our local businesses as visitors from around the world come to shop on our main streets and stay in our towns and eat in our restaurants," said Reuther.

What's next:

This year's county event specifics can be found here.