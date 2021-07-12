Delaware DMV turns operations back to 'normal' conditions on Tuesday

article

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will soon turn its operations back to pre-COVID-19 "normal" conditions.

That means DMV buildings will return to full capacity, among other changes.

The Delaware State News reports that the changes will be made Tuesday after Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency declaration is lifted.

Starting Tuesday, mask recommendations will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Customers who have not been fully vaccinated will be encouraged to continue wearing face coverings while at the DMV.

Class D road tests and counter eye exams are also set to resume. Specific guidance will be in place to protect both customers and staff.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter