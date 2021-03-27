Delaware Gov. John Carney to get COVID-19 vaccine

article

Delaware Gov. John Carney says he is getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 64-year-old Democrat plans to receive his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a state vaccination event Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Delaware officials said last week that pharmacies could begin vaccinating Delawareans 50 and older.

The state opened its vaccination waiting list to anyone 50 or older on Tuesday.

State officials reported 88,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 5,300 probable cases as of Friday afternoon. More than 414,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.

___

